GE signs maintenance contract with Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 31, 2021

GE Power India Ltd has signed a 22-year contract with Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd to provide maintenance services for its upcoming 718MW combined cycle power plant, the firm said on Wednesday.

A joint venture between India’s Reliance Power and Japan’s JERA, Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd! is building the plant in Meghnaghat, Bangladesh.

To be commissioned in early 2023, the plant will utilise re-gasified liquified natural gas to generate the equivalent electricity needed to supply more than 850,000 homes in Bangladesh, GE said in a statement.

The agreement includes equipment maintenance on the gas and steam turbines, and auxiliaries, and implementation of plant-wide digital solutions on cloud asset performance maintenance, operations performance maintenance, performance intelligence, and a baseLine security centre, the statement added.

Published on March 31, 2021

