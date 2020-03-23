General Motors suspends production at Talegaon manufacturing plant

General Motors said on Monday that it will suspend production at its Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension of production began on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and will run until Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the company said in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is the utmost priority. These steps are necessary in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with the Government of Maharashtra’s initiatives to stop the spread of this pandemic,” said Asif Khatri, Vice-President of Manufacturing – GM India.

GM will continue to keep its Talegaon site employees updated with the latest information from government sources, including personal health and safety recommendations, it said.