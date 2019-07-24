German firms not to relocate from Pune

Following the Maharashtra government’s assurance to address the issues faced by German companies that have invested in Pune district, Juergen Morhard, Consul General of Germany in Mumbai, said that companies had no plan to relocate and will continue to operate from Pune.

Recently, a German delegation held a meeting with Pune District Collector and other officials in which the delegation expressed its concern over rising pressure from labour unions and lack of basic infrastructure in the district’s industrial areas.

According to some reports, anti-social elements in the region are creating law and order problems thereby posing a hurdle to the smooth functioning of companies. The companies had reportedly warned to relocate their base from Pune to Shanghai.

The State was under pressure after the companies took a strong stand on relocation. The district machinery assured that the government will take every possible step to ensure that companies doing business in the district will not face any problems.

Underplaying the issue, German Council tweeted that German industries are going strong in Pune. German Council in Mumbai tweeted: “ #CGDiaries Consul General Dr. @JuergenMorhard, Member of the German Parliament Mr. Carl-Julius Cronenberg, and representatives of German companies in India meet to discuss, understand and judge the scope of India's economic landscape. #Pune”.