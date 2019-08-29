Girish Sehgal appointed as GM of JW Marriott Pune

JW Marriott Pune has appointed Girish Sehgal as its General Manager.

The press statement issued by the Marriott stated that Sehgal has extensive international experience of over 23 years across global hospitality, healthcare and service industries.

He has successfully led teams in the US., Bahamas, Canada, Maldives, India and the UAE, where he was leading a luxury healthcare hospitality company.

“At JW Marriott Pune, Girish will be overseeing all operational and commercial aspects of the hotel, and will be responsible for driving the hotel’s performance through new and innovative strategies,” the statement added.