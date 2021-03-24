Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic antipsychotic drug

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic phenothiazine antipsychotic Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets.
The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets USP, in the strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.
Also read: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets $40-million Covid loan from IFC
The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Thorazine tablets in the same strengths, it added.
The company has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for these tablets. Therefore, with this approval, it is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing, Glenmark said.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2021, Thorazine tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg market (including brand and all available therapeutic equivalents) achieved annual sales of approximately $108.6 million, it added.
Also read: Depressed, anxious adolescents will likely get a heart attack by mid-age: Study
Thorazine is used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, nausea and vomiting, anxiety before surgery, intraoperative sedation, and intractable hiccups, among others.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 171 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 41 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA, the filing said.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹464.30 per scrip on BSE, down 0.29 per cent from their previous close.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...