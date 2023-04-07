GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company, has named Piyush Jha its Managing Director (MD) and Head of India and APAC. He replaces Sumit Sood, who now takes over as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Piyush has played a pivotal role in building and leading teams of top technologists across APAC to drive innovation and digital transformation for businesses globally, said a release. “I am thrilled to lead the charge and pave the way to drive the development in the exciting and dynamic APAC region. I look forward to harnessing new opportunities with the evolving technology and business landscape to scale GlobalLogic’s next phase of growth,“ he said.

Digital transformation

Sood will be responsible for overseeing several key areas, including global delivery, TAG & Learning, IT and global operations. “This is a company that has showcased value-creating innovation, a global footprint, and an extraordinary transformation journey. With the onset of our third decade, we are presented with an exceptional chance to expedite the digital transformation of enterprises, with the support of Hitachi’s remarkable legacy, worldwide presence and reliable reputation,” Sood said.