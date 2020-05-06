GMR Group’s CSR arm to produce masks, PPE

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR arm of GMR Group, has come forward to support government agencies by producing and distributing cotton masks and personal protection equipment (PPEs) for Covid-19 frontline warriors and vulnerable segments of the society.
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to use home-made masks, hundreds of GMRVF-trained women tailors have been engaged in preparing masks and other protective equipment. It has mobilised nearly 500 women from Hyderabad, Warora, Bajoli Holi, Badrinath, Kamalanga, Rajam, Anantapur and Kakinada in making masks and other PPE. These women have already produced over 2,5000 masks till date, which have been distributed to its community members as well as frontline workers, the company said.
“All the production activities are being carried out by maintaining physical distance and other health advisories as directed by the Centre. Apart from this, the GMR Group has also contributed over ₹8 crore towards the PM and CM relief funds to support their efforts in preventing the spread of coronavirus,” said Meena Raghunathan, Executive Director - CSR, GMRVF, in a statement.
The beneficiaries include security staff, sanitation workers, policemen, panchayat staff, migrant labourers, health professionals and others sections involved in Covid-19 relief activities.
Pals Plush soft toys company at GMR’s Kakinada Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh is being used to make two lakh PPE kits to be given by district administration for frontline health workers. About 300 trained women of the foundation have been mobilizsd there for the effort.
Besides distribution of sanitation material such as sanitisers, the foundation is supporting migrant labourers stranded in Delhi and Hyderabad due to the nationwide lockdown by providing them cooked meals.
