GMR to transform Nagpur Airport into a modern aviation hub

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Consequent to the ruling by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, GMR has announced it will develop and transform Nagpur Airport into a world-class aviation hub.
Nagpur is the biggest economic hub in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and the city’s strategic location in Central India makes it well suited to act as a major aviation gateway for passengers and cargo traffic. The existing facilities at Nagpur Airport have been operating close to the maximum capacity, handling a total of about 3 million passengers and 9,500 metric tonnes of cargo during FY20.
GMR envisages development of the Nagpur Airport in phases to an ultimate capacity of around 30 million passengers annually, representing a capacity increase of over 1000 per cent over the coming years.
The first phase of development will see GMR initiate a transformation of the Nagpur Airport over a 4-year period, including the construction of a new Greenfield integrated terminal with initial capacity of handling 4 million passengers per annum, associated aeronautical infrastructure including aprons and taxiways, new car park and approach road, and a new cargo terminal. At the same time, the existing passenger terminal will be refurbished to enhance its capacity, improve passenger facilities, introduce modern technology and upgrade the overall ambience.
Also see: GMR spending ₹20,000 crore on airports’ expansion, developing new ones
GMR will focus on replicating its successful upgrade efforts in Delhi Airport in India and Cebu-Mactan in Philippines to take Nagpur Airport into the next level.
Nagpur is also well placed to be developed into a major cargo hub, leveraging the city’s strategic geographic location, strong multi-modal connectivity with major economic centres across the country, and supportive government and policy environment.
For Nagpur Airport, beginning with an initial capacity of 20,000 MT annually, GMR will pursue a cargo development vision modelled on its own experience at Delhi and Hyderabad.
GMR’s overall development strategy for the Nagpur Airport will be fully aligned with the vision of the Maharashtra Government and that of MIHAN and lead towards the creation of a fully integrated aviation hub including Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) units.
“Right from the first wave of private participation in the development of Indian airports in the mid-2000s, GMR has led the way in transforming India’s aviation infrastructure into world-class assets. We will develop a new Greenfield integrated terminal at Nagpur Airport with latest amenities and modern equipment on par with the best in the world,” SGK Kishore, Executive Director – South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Group, said in a statement.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...