GMR to transform Nagpur Airport into a modern aviation hub

Consequent to the ruling by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, GMR has announced it will develop and transform Nagpur Airport into a world-class aviation hub.

Nagpur is the biggest economic hub in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and the city’s strategic location in Central India makes it well suited to act as a major aviation gateway for passengers and cargo traffic. The existing facilities at Nagpur Airport have been operating close to the maximum capacity, handling a total of about 3 million passengers and 9,500 metric tonnes of cargo during FY20.

Development in phases

GMR envisages development of the Nagpur Airport in phases to an ultimate capacity of around 30 million passengers annually, representing a capacity increase of over 1000 per cent over the coming years.

The first phase of development will see GMR initiate a transformation of the Nagpur Airport over a 4-year period, including the construction of a new Greenfield integrated terminal with initial capacity of handling 4 million passengers per annum, associated aeronautical infrastructure including aprons and taxiways, new car park and approach road, and a new cargo terminal. At the same time, the existing passenger terminal will be refurbished to enhance its capacity, improve passenger facilities, introduce modern technology and upgrade the overall ambience.

GMR will focus on replicating its successful upgrade efforts in Delhi Airport in India and Cebu-Mactan in Philippines to take Nagpur Airport into the next level.

Nagpur is also well placed to be developed into a major cargo hub, leveraging the city’s strategic geographic location, strong multi-modal connectivity with major economic centres across the country, and supportive government and policy environment.

For Nagpur Airport, beginning with an initial capacity of 20,000 MT annually, GMR will pursue a cargo development vision modelled on its own experience at Delhi and Hyderabad.

GMR’s overall development strategy for the Nagpur Airport will be fully aligned with the vision of the Maharashtra Government and that of MIHAN and lead towards the creation of a fully integrated aviation hub including Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) units.

“Right from the first wave of private participation in the development of Indian airports in the mid-2000s, GMR has led the way in transforming India’s aviation infrastructure into world-class assets. We will develop a new Greenfield integrated terminal at Nagpur Airport with latest amenities and modern equipment on par with the best in the world,” SGK Kishore, Executive Director – South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Group, said in a statement.