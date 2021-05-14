Go Airlines in a tussle with Nusli Wadia over trademark use

Go Airlines Ltd is weighing legal options against one of its promoters Jehangir Nusli Wadia to establish its ownership over all the trademarks and domain names used by the company.

In March 2021, Go Holdings in which Jehangir Nusli Wadia holds 99 per cent of the equity share capital, made two applications to the Registrar of Trade Marks, for registration of two word marks used exclusively by the company, namely “Go Airlines” and “www.goair.in”.

Further, in April 2021, Wadia made an application to the National Internet Exchange of India, to transfer 115 domain names registered in the name of the company from one domain registrar to another domain registrar, namely, Net4India Ltd to Network Solutions.

“Our Company is opposing the aforesaid applications and have also applied for the registration of these two word marks in our own name. The Company also intends to take necessary steps and pursue legal options to establish its ownership over all the trademarks and domain names,” Go Airlines said in the DRHP filings.

This comes even as the airline has announced shifting to a new brand ‘Go First’ instead of ‘GoAir’ “Go”, “GoAir” and “Fly Smart” trademarks, logo and associated trademarks and service marks, are owned by Go Holdings.

“We have used these trademarks since 2004. For four years (2006-09 and 2013-14), there were written license agreements in place between the Company and Go Holdings governing the use of these trademarks. For the remaining years, the use of these intellectual property rights was not by way of the written license agreement. At present, there is no written agreement in place with Go Holdings governing the use of these intellectual property rights,” the airline said.

“There is no assurance that these matters will be determined in our favour or that there will not be claims regarding our intellectual property from Go Holdings in the future. Any such events could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations,” the airline said in regulatory filings.