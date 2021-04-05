Goa Carbon resumes operations at Bilaspur plant

Petcoke maker Goa Carbon on Monday said that operations at its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh has resumed.

“Normal production at the company’s Bilaspur unit... has resumed from April 3, 2021,” Goa Carbon said in a regulatory filing.

On February 24, the company had said its Bilaspur unit had been temporarily shut down for maintenance work.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The company is a regular supplier to aluminium smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

The stock of Goa Carbon was trading 2.87 per cent lower at ₹292.35 apiece on the BSE.