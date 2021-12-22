Companies

Gobillion raises $2.9 million from YCombinator and others

BL Bengaluru Bureau December 22 | Updated on December 22, 2021

Social commerce platform enables customers to buy in groups and get discount deals

Gobillion, B2C social commerce platform, has raised seed funding of $2.9 million from YCombinator, Justin Mateen (Founder of Tinder, through the JAM Fund), and Pioneer Fund.

Other investors who participated in the round include Soma Capital, Goodwater Capital, Olive Tree Capital, Chris Golda Investments, Oliver Jung, Venture Souq, Shanti Mohan (Founder, LetsVenture), Vikas Choudhury (President, Reliance Jio), Acacia Venture Capital Partners, Soma Ventures, Asymmetry Ventures, Dileep Thazhmon (Founder, Jeeves), Vikalp Sahni (Co-Founder, Goibibo), and Harsh Pokharna (Founder, OkCredit), among others.

OfBusiness raises $325 million in Series G funding

Gobillion enables customers to buy together in social groups and get discount deals. IIM-NIT alumni Roshan Farhan and Kulapradip Bharali co-founded the startup in 2020. The fresh funds will be used for business expansion, launching more categories, and strengthening the operations, product development and technology teams. The company aims to build extensive social and gamified e-commerce experiences for customers in small towns in India and Southeast Asia.

Razorpay raises $375 million

Farhan, CEO, Gobillion, said, “The next frontier of growth and opportunity is enabling commerce for customers in small towns in India.” The funds will be used to expand their market, augment tech and product capabilities, and hire new talent across functions, he said.

Gobillion plans to launch its services across 12 cities in the next 18 months, and in 100 more cities in four to five years.

Published on December 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.