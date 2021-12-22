Gobillion raises $2.9 million from YCombinator and others

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Gobillion, B2C social commerce platform, has raised seed funding of $2.9 million from YCombinator, Justin Mateen (Founder of Tinder, through the JAM Fund), and Pioneer Fund.
Other investors who participated in the round include Soma Capital, Goodwater Capital, Olive Tree Capital, Chris Golda Investments, Oliver Jung, Venture Souq, Shanti Mohan (Founder, LetsVenture), Vikas Choudhury (President, Reliance Jio), Acacia Venture Capital Partners, Soma Ventures, Asymmetry Ventures, Dileep Thazhmon (Founder, Jeeves), Vikalp Sahni (Co-Founder, Goibibo), and Harsh Pokharna (Founder, OkCredit), among others.
OfBusiness raises $325 million in Series G funding
Gobillion enables customers to buy together in social groups and get discount deals. IIM-NIT alumni Roshan Farhan and Kulapradip Bharali co-founded the startup in 2020. The fresh funds will be used for business expansion, launching more categories, and strengthening the operations, product development and technology teams. The company aims to build extensive social and gamified e-commerce experiences for customers in small towns in India and Southeast Asia.
Farhan, CEO, Gobillion, said, “The next frontier of growth and opportunity is enabling commerce for customers in small towns in India.” The funds will be used to expand their market, augment tech and product capabilities, and hire new talent across functions, he said.
Gobillion plans to launch its services across 12 cities in the next 18 months, and in 100 more cities in four to five years.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...