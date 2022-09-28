GODI India, Hyderabad-headquartered lithium-ion cell manufacturer, has developed what it calls India’s first-ever 3000F high power supercapacitors meant for electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy storage system (ESS) applications.

The company has manufactured the super capacitors at its facility in Hyderabad. Integration of its supercapacitors along with battery packs would improve the battery life multi-folds in EV & ESS applications, said a company statement.

GODI India was the first Indian company to get BIS certification to sell lithium-ion cells made with home grown technology.

The company said its team comprising Dr Milan Jana and Dr Pushpendra is behind the design, development, and demonstration of its supercapacitors.

“GODI India is producing cost-effective and plant-based Carbon-Carbon supercapacitors using water-based electrode processing. We have a variety of supercapacitor products ranging up to 3000F. At present, we are in the process of developing high-voltage lithium-ion capacitors. We are also working on hybrid capacitors with higher energy densities to replace Lead-Acid batteries in a wide range of applications. These capacitors are environmentally sustainable, green and clean, and highly recyclable,” said Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO of GODI India.

Supercapacitors are used in power-smoothening, pitch-control, start-stop, regenerative-braking, smart-grid, active heave compensation, and specialty UPS applications. GODI India has developed a range of supercapacitor products.

The company is planning to commission 200 kWh of the supercapacitors production facility to cater to various local requirements and export markets.

We are keen to develop custom-designed supercapacitor products as per strategic segment requirements and aiming to localise 100 per cent supply chain of the supercapacitors manufacturing in the next one year, he added.

The global market for supercapacitors is estimated to be worth $25 billion by 2030.

As India is the fourth largest automaker and third largest energy consumer in the world, and also growing rapidly in the electric vehicles and renewables segments, the supercapacitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 per cent in the next five years with a market size reaching $5 billion.