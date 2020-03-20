Companies

Godrej Properties enters Faridabad market

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has announced its entry into the Faridabad market with a residential plotted development.

This is GPL’s first plotted development project within the National Capital Region (NCR). Spread across 43.61 acres (17.65 hectares), the land parcel was acquired from BPTP, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project will offer about 95,000 sq m of plotted development potential. The site is strategically located and offers a well-developed social infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, and retail spaces in the vicinity, the filing said.

