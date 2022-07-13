Google to slow down hiring, Sundar Pichai tells employees

Google will slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email addressed to the staff. He said that the company is “not immune to economic headwinds”. “We need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we have shown on sunnier days,” Pichai mentioned.

Alphabet, which employed nearly 1,64,000 individuals as of March 31, 2022, has hired primarily in recent years for Google’s cloud division and new fields, including hardware, Bloomberg reported. In the email, Pichai said Google added 10,000 staffers during the second quarter and had “strong commitments” in the next few months to hire college recruits.

‘Not entirely freezing the hiring’

The company is not entirely freezing the hiring. “For the balance of 2022 and 2023, we will focus our hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles, and make sure the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities,” Pichai said in the letter.

According to reports, Google will now be particular about where it spends. “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas,” Pichai wrote.