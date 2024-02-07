GOPIZZA, a South Korean pizza brand plans to open 50 new outlets across India to add to the existing 50 outlets by the end of 2024.

Jae (Jay) Won Lim l, CEO of GOPIZZA Global mentioned that India currently has the highest number of the company’s stores outside Korea. “We plan to add 50 more, aiming for a total of 100 by the end of this calendar year. Our global investments, will mostly be directed towards the Indian market,” he said.

The company so far has invested ₹50 crores and will be investing around ₹100 crores more to boost outlets, brand and backend expansion.

Currently in India company has 250 employees in its outlets, with 230 on the front end, and 20 in the back end. As more outlets are in the pipeline with aggressive growth plans for the brand, this number will easily double to 500+ employees by end of year, Jae told bussinessline.

The brand has recently launched its 50th store in India marking 200 stores globally. The new flagship store is located in Bengaluru at Koramangala 4th Block, Ejipura.

Expansion plans

Commenting on GOPIZZA’s presence in the southern part of county, Jae said, “Reason for launching in Bangalore is because it is the right city, where real estate and everything is affordable. In south India, we are present in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. We will be moving to the west by opening stores in Pune, Ahmedabad, and then to the north. Mumbai will be the last market we will enter.”

Speaking on the brand’s expansion plans, Mahesh Reddy, CEO, GOPIZZA India said, “GOPIZZA embraces a versatile business model adaptable to spaces as compact as 50 sq ft, suitable for even placements in convenient stores.”

We operate across diverse verticals and locations, the brand has its presence in the formats of brick-and-mortar stores, shipment container stores, Reddy added. He also said that soon they will also have a dessert cafe, and a food truck format. Currently Located in malls, popular shopping streets, and airports, GOPIZZA is also looking into opening its stores on highways.

GOPIZZA operates in South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India. The company uses advanced technology, such as GOBOT and GOVEN, to enhance kitchen efficiency. The GOBOT, a cooperative robot, slices and sauces pizzas, maintaining their temperature. This allows kitchen staff to focus on essential tasks, the company claimed. The ‘AI Smart Topping Table’ monitors pizza toppings in real time. The GOVEN, an automatic pizza oven, bakes six individual pizzas in three minutes, ensuring consistent quality, the CEO added. These technologies streamline operations and deliver a consistent pizza experience across all GOPIZZA outlets, the company said.

