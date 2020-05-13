Grundfos Chennai facility receives LEED Platinum certificate for green design

Pump solutions and water technology company Grundfos India has said that its Chennai facility, comprising both its country headquarters and the factory building, has been accredited with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The Grundfos India facility has underground water tanks with the capacity to harvest 3,50,000 liters of rainwater that helps collect about 53 per cent of precipitation. In addition to this, the waste water from the factory is recycled and made available for landscaping and gardening purposes, making it a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) facility. The building also has provision to collect and condense water from air conditioners for reuse.

With its sustainable green building design, the facility optimises natural day light and also has efficient lighting and air conditioning systems to reduce energy consumption, the company said. It also has a solar photovoltaic installation on the rooftop that generates about 208 Mwh per annum that is used within the facility.