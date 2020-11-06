Grundfos India plans to expand product portfolio

Grundfos Pumps India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Denmark-based pumping and water technology solutions provider plans to expand its product portfolio of energy efficiency pumps while offering IoT-based solutions.

Ranganath NK, Grundfos Water Ambassador, Grundfos India, said “The company has been playing a critical role by offering its energy-efficient pumping solutions to industrial establishments, decentralised agricultural systems and smaller solutions for home applications. Now we are looking at expanding product portfolio to larger pumps for industrial deployments while also expanding in other segments.”

“As a part of our efforts to offer a solutions-based approach, we are offering Internet of Things based solutions which makes operations and management of the pumping systems much more convenient and efficient,” he told BusinessLine.

Explaining the importance of power consumption in the pumping systems, Ranganath said: “pumps account for about 10 per cent of the world’s total electrical energy consumption and up to 90 per cent of the pumps used globally are inefficient. Imagine if we can help save a significant part of this consumption with efficient pumps. Infusing the right technology and revitalising solar pumps in the country could bring about a shift in achieving the vision of building an efficient national network.”

One of the focus areas for Grundfos, which specialises in pumping solutions with the accent on water supplies, is to keep the lifecycle costs low for general use and use in the solar water supply. As a leading solutions provider for solar water supply, the company has been focussing on bringing about flexibility in its operations and management, he said.

Organisational changes

Grundfos India, he said has sold about 50,000 solar pumps so far of which 46,000 have been installed and are running well. These have helped create a positive impact on nearly 9 million people who previously had no access to safe drinking water. The best part of these systems is they have been deployed in areas where there was no electricity access.

The company globally had recently announced organisational changes to improve customer proximity and work towards innovation. The idea is to make the company more nimble and customer-centric, where the focus is on meeting customers specific needs.

Globally, Grundfos is also one of the world’s leading pump manufacturers with an annual production of more than 17 million pump units. These include circulator pumps for heating and air-conditioning as well as other centrifugal pumps for the industry, water supply, sewage and dosing.

Grundfos India, which started India operations in 1998, now has two production facilities, at Chennai and another in Dantali, Gujarat. Through its vast network, it is also responsible for the business in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal.