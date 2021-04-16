Companies

GSK launches Parodontax toothpaste in India

Meenakshi Verma Ambwani New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2021

Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Director, Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Premium gum-care toothpaste will bridge a gap in oral care in the domestic market

GSK Consumer Healthcare is launching its global toothpaste brand Parodontax in India, to strengthen its oral care portfolio.

The company, which has been focusing on Sensodyne in the tooth sensitivity space over the last decade, now wants to replicate this success with Parodontax, which is its specialised gum care toothpaste brand.

Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Director, Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare said the company believes it will address a gap in the oral care segment in the country, with its specialised product for gum care.

“Today, one in four adults suffer from gum problems, yet are unaware of the existence and need of specialised gum care toothpastes. We decided to bridge the gap with the introduction of Parodontax,” she added.

The premium toothpaste brand is being launched with two variants which includes Parodontax Ultra Clean and Parodontax Daily Fluoride and will be priced at ₹115 for 75 gm. “The product will be available at retail stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms. We will initially start with the top cities and gradually expand the physical distribution across the country in a phased manner,” she added.

“Globally, Parodontax has been one of the fastest growing brands in the past three years, in the overall oral healthcare portfolio for the company. We believe it has high potential to become one of the fastest growing brands in the country too,” Chopra said.

Even as consumers are battling with uncertain economic times during the pandemic, spends on health and hygiene categories have surged. “Consumers are looking for simple solutions that they can buy easily especially during the pandemic times,” she added.

The company’s Oral Health portfolio in India also includes the newly introduced Polident adhesive designed for denture wearers.

Published on April 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

GSK CONSUMER Healthcare
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.