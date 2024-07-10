Business services provider Quess Corp has announced the appointment of Gurmeet Chahal as the Chief Executive Officer of Quess GTS (Global Technology Solutions), which is in the process of being demerged to become Digitide Solutions Ltd.

The announcement of the demerger was made in February 2024. This demerger process is anticipated to take 12-15 months. Quess is currently awaiting approval from SEBI.

Commenting on this appointment, Ajit Isaac, Chairman, Quess Corp, said, “Gurmeet is a dynamic leader with extensive experience in North America and expertise in digital transformation. We are excited about the value creation process, where Gurmeet along with the leadership team will drive our global revenue growth and realise our vision of becoming a $1-billion technology business. As Quess implements the demerger process, in addition to strengthening the leadership team, parallel streams of work in building governance structures and supervisory boards are underway.”

Gurmeet comes with over 25 years of experience in digital transformation globally, across industries including healthcare, financial services, hi-tech and manufacturing. Earlier, at Genpact, he led the Digital Transformation Services globally. Gurmeet also incubated, scaled and led large technology transformation businesses at HCL Technologies and DXC.

“This business has evolved with an impressive portfolio of platforms, solutions and services and an enviable reputation as a leading company in every segment it services.,” said Gurmeet Chahal, the CEO of Quess GTS.

Besides strengthening the company’s strategic management team, the business will also look at deepening its focus on healthcare and financial services while developing greater competencies in Data Technology, AI, and Analytics, according to a statement.