GyanDhan to disburse education loans worth ₹650 cr in FY22

GyanDhan, an education financing platform, aims to disburse ₹650 crore worth of education loans in FY22, of which, ₹50 crore will be earmarked for domestic short-term courses.

The company has firms such as Great Learning and various IAS institutions to offer interest-free education loans to students wanting to pursue short-term courses.

GyanDhan Founder and CEO, Ankit Mehra, said: “Till now, we have disbursed more than ₹1,000 crore in total. We have extended loan offers to nearly 3,000 students in the last six months, partnering with more than 350 institutions in India. It is revolutionary in terms of its varied features like – instant loan approval, no-cost EMIs, disbursal in 24 hours, and the option to customise the loan product for the institute.”

“The process is streamlined with completely online application submission and minimum document requirements. With the help of customised loan products and flexible repayment options, students can opt to upskill from institutes like Great Learning and bid goodbye to the hassles of financing the courses with GyanDhan,” he added.

The company has already sanctioned ₹200 crore of loans in this financial year, including domestic and abroad education loans.