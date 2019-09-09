H-Energy to build LNG terminal at Kakinada

H-Energy, engaged in building LNG terminals and laying natural gas pipelines, is constructing a LNG terminal here to cater to the requirements of domestic consumers in Andhra Pradesh.

A port service agreement was signed in Hyderabad between East Coast Concessions Private Limited, a subsidiary of H-Energy, and Kakinada Seaports Limited, a concessionaire operating the Kakinada deep water port for the construction of the terminal.

A re-gasification and reloading terminal will be built here. Apart from catering to the needs of AP consumers, the terminal will also supply LNG in small vessels to Kukrahati LNG terminal of the company in West Bengal as well as to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The company has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board of India to develop a natural gas pipeline between India and Bangladesh. “We are excited at the prospect of building the terminal at Kakinada and entering the AP market, and as the terminal is in the proximity of a natural gas pipeline network, we are sure of success,” said Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO.

The company is also engaged in constructing a LNG receiving terminal at Jaigarh port in Maharashtra and in laying a 60-km pipeline to Dabhol.