HAL to service Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.

Through this MoU, Rolls-Royce and HAL will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time.

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said, “This partnership will leverage the rich experience of HAL’s IMGT Division that works on marine gas turbines with Indian shipyards. Further, we are also exploring the option of using MT7 marine engine on the hovercraft being planned by the shipyards in India.”

Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, said, “We look forward to building on this partnership to provide solutions in the area of naval defence.”

Shared history

Speaking about the partnership, Tom Bell, President, Rolls-Royce Defence said, “Rolls-Royce has a shared history of successful collaboration with HAL in defence aerospace, and we are proud to strengthen our valued partnership to work together for the MT30 naval gas turbine. As India focuses on its vision of modernisation and self-reliance in defence, we look forward to introducing the MT30 to customers in India in collaboration with HAL. Designed for naval platforms of the future, the MT30 is perfectly equipped to meet the Indian Navy’s present and future needs.”

The MT30 has the potential to provide next-generation capabilities to the Indian Navy’s future fleet. The MT30 can deliver its full power of up to 40 MW in ambient temperatures up to 38 degree celsius, without any power degradation throughout the life of the ship.