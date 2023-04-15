Haleon (formerly known as GSK Consumer Healthcare) is strengthening the portfolio of its supplements brand Centrum in India. Six months after launching the brand in the country with its multivitamin range, the company has now introduced a specialised nutrition range called ‘‘Benefit Blends’ for adults and kids. More product launches are also on the cards.

Garima Gupta, Vitamins & Mineral Supplements Lead, Indian Subcontinent at Haleon, “ India is an important geography for brand Centrum. The brand was launched in the market about six months ago and it is witnessing an upward growth trajectory. We entered the market with a holistic nutrition multivitamins supplements range and we felt we are at a point where we should start looking at tailored and more specialist nutrition products. Now, we have decided to launch the ‘Benefit Blends’ range in the market. These are well-researched and mapped to the daily nutritional needs of the Indian consumers.”

The company has first launched the new range on the e-commerce platforms “ We are gradually expanding its presence across the relevant brick and mortar stores and by the end of the year we expect to scale up its presence significantly across key outlets,” she added.

Benefit Blends

The Benefit Blends, which has been launched in the gummy format, comprises of five variants namely Centrum Immune Defence Gummy, Sleep and Refresh Gummy, Digestive Balance Gummy for adults and Immune Fuel and Growth Fuel for kids.

India is the sixth largest vitamin and mineral supplements (VMS) market globally and is the third-largest market in the Asia-Pacific region. “ Though the market is growing at a healthy double-digit growth rate it is still very under-penetrated. This is because of low awareness about proactive healthcare and self care among consumers in India. So far we have had promising results and Centrum has become as one of the bestsellers in this segment on some of the key ecommerce platforms,” Gupta pointed out.

The company is planning to strengthen its presence in the calcium supplements segment with a strong focus on women consumers. “ India offers a huge opportunity for growth for the Centrum brand. We aim to be the leading brand in the VMS space in India over the next five years,” Gupta said.