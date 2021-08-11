Have made situation more palatable: Zomato

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Zomato seems to have turned over a new leaf, with the food-delivery platform claiming an improved net promoter score (NPS) of its delivery partners from 10 per cent last year to 28 per cent in the last few months.
But the gig workers’ unions and anonymous Twitter accounts continue to dispute the claim, stating there has been no change in the working conditions.
According to Zomato’s latest letter to shareholders, the company has set up its own delivery partner NPS survey, which claims to directly engage with 76 per cent of its delivery partners. The company claims to have recorded 310,000 active delivery partners in July, the highest-ever number in the platform’s lifetime. “This (survey) is statistically significant, unlike third-party surveys, which are subjective to say the very least,” said Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and CFO Akshant Goyal in the letter.
In 2020, Fairwork India, an entity under the University of Oxford, had scored Zomato low on the five gig work principles, including fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.
A day after the opening of Zomato IPO, Fairwork India had also expressed hope that the increased accountability around public companies will improve the working conditions of Zomato’s delivery partners.
The food-delivery major claimed to have introduced new measures for improving the working conditions of its delivery partners. These include changes in the payout structure, extended cash limit, and easy access to insurance-related information, among other things.
Zomato claims to have added an additional fee for long-distance and increase in fuel prices (among other variables) to enable better payout for delivery partners.
These changes are said to have increased delivery workers’ per order earnings by 15 per cent when compared to last year. “We believe we pay our delivery partners fairly for the work that they put in.
“On average, the top 20 per cent of our delivery partners, who deliver on bikes and put in more than 40 hours a week, receive a payout of more than ₹27,000 per month,” said Zomato in the latest statement.
A Zomato delivery partner, associated with Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), told BusinessLine that he currently earns a minimum of ₹15 per order (for orders under 3 km), but some of the new hires are also being offered a minimum of ₹20 per order.
He added that in the case of long-distance orders, the additional fee has been increased from ₹5 per km to ₹5.75 per km.
Overall, he estimates his daily earnings to be around ₹1,100, of which, he takes home about ₹500 to ₹600 after paying for petrol, bike maintenance, lunch, and parking costs at some restaurants.
Since last week, screenshots on the working conditions and payouts of delivery workers have been circulated on Twitter by anonymous accounts.
In a recent press statement, Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT), and State President ofTGPWU, noted that decreasing incomes of delivery workers, as a result of falling rates and high fuel prices, have pushed them to work longer hours to achieve targets and earn incentive pay.
“Algorithmic management tools ensure that food delivery workers work under tremendous time pressure risking their lives; this is evidenced by scores of delivery workers meeting with road accidents and several losing their lives in these accidents,” Salauddin added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...