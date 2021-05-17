HCL Tech to hire 1,000 people in UK

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday said it is hiring 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.
The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices.
HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and its UK operation employs over 3,500 people across various locations, supporting 50+ clients.
“The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalysing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region,” C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies, said.
The virtual meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Vijayakumar and Senior Corporate Vice-President, Ashish Kumar Gupta, was held as part of PM Johnson’s virtual tour to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.
“India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together – creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better,” Prime Minister Johnson said.
