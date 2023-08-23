HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Wednesday has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) at the company and by enterprises globally.

As part of the collaboration, HCLTech intends to use Amazon CodeWhisperer with over 50,000 HCLTech engineers, cloud practitioners and developers to build secure applications and leverage AI responsibly, internally and for clients, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration also aims to empower enterprises to harness the power of AWS’s advanced GenAI portfolio that includes Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia.

HCLTech will integrate its ADvantage Cloud platform for automated mass application migration to cloud with Amazon CodeWhisperer, enabling automated rehosting, refactoring and re-platforming treatments with a centralised dashboard to monitor and plan migrations.

“GenAI is a powerful technology that has the potential to revolutionise industries. By collaborating with AWS, we bring to our clients the latest GenAI capabilities to accelerate innovation and establish a robust global AI economy,” Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head of AWS Ecosystem Business Unit, HCLTech, said.

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimisation. Leveraging strategic partnerships with AWS and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of GenAI across industries, Appana added.