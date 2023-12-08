IT firm HCLTech has announced the launch of its new Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Iasi, Romania.

The new state-of-the art centre in Iasi will provide next-generation digital, engineering, cloud and AI solutions. The centre expands HCLTech’s presence in Romania and underscores its commitment to the country as part of its nearshore strategy to serve global clients.

“This is a significant milestone for HCLTech in Romania as we continue our growth journey and serve our global clients with new capabilities in the latest technologies. We remain committed to our people and local communities and will continue investing in local talent who want to pursue careers in technology,” said Iulian Paduraru, Country Head – Romania, HCLTech.

HCLTech has completed five years of operations in Romania and employs approximately 1,000 people across Bucharest, Iasi, and Brasov. HCLTech is certified as a top employer in 25 countries and ranked number one in Romania. The company is committed to serving local communities through its programmes.

The new centre inauguration ceremony was graced by senior leadership of HCLTech including C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer along with local dignitaries and partners.

“HCLTech has become a key player in Romania’s technology services industry and the new delivery centre is another proof of the company’s commitment to growing the technology ecosystem In Iasi and in the entire country,” said Mihai Chirica, Mayor of Iași.