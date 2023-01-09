Healthcare ed-tech startup Virohan has raised $7 million in a pre-series B1 round led by Blume Ventures.

The round saw participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Limited including $500K from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain - Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore, Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others. This brings the total capital raised to date to $11 million.

With this fund-raise, Virohan aims to expand to over 200 new campuses pan-India, and train over 7,000 students. The company also plans to use new funds to develop and launch new training programmes, scale its omnichannel training platform infrastructure and content in vernacular languages along with developing new features. The funding will also help the company expand to Japanese markets with support from its existing investors ALES, and Rebright Partners, said the company.

Kunaal Dudeja, Cofounder & CEO, Virohan, said, “This investment is a testament of our product-market fit, scalability, impact and profitability of the business model. In the next 18 months Virohan will deepen its relationship with its stakeholders - students, universities/colleges and medical institutions-, train over 10,000 students, and establish an international presence to cater to $100 billion global opportunity.”

Virohan is a healthcare ed-tech platform that trains students in Allied Healthcare Programs (AHP). AHPs are technicians in the healthcare industry who comprise 60 per cent of the healthcare workforce and include phlebotomist, medical lab technicians, operating theatre technicians, etc.

Virohan was founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal who come with strong backgrounds in retail, sales, technology, product development and finance.