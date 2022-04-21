HealthifyMe targets a turnover of $500 million by 2025

Health and fitness app HealthifyMe is targeting a turnover of over $500 million by 2025, as it records 100 per cent growth over the last one year with a gross margin of 75 per cent.

The company is also reported to be planning an IPO in the next 24 months, even though public markets globally are undergoing a slowdown. HealthifyMe noted that it had crossed $50 million revenue run rate in January 2022, and aims to cross $100 million in ARR in the next 8 months. HealthifyMe has set an eventual goal of becoming a $1 billion dollar topline entity.

HealthifyPro

The company has also launched its flagship fitness plan — HealthifyPro — which will be integrated with BIOS (biosensor system with a continuous glucose monitor), a connected Smart Scale, an 80 parameter metabolic panel (diagnostic test), HealthifyMe’s coaches, and Ria (HealthifyMe’s AI assistant).

Pro is currently available in Beta (invite only) in India and will be launched globally in the coming months.

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, said, “With HealthifyPro, we are reimagining HealthifyMe’s core offering and making it future-ready. By understanding our predispositions and knowing exactly how our bodies uniquely react to foods and exercise routines, we hope to move from weight-loss-linked restrictions to a world of diet flexibility and fitness freedom.”

Integrated system

BIOS — HealthifyMe’s Biosensor System — comprises a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) amongst other sensors and body monitors. The CGM, typically worn on the arm, measures real-time glucose levels. By combining the glucose patterns with user’s food intake, steps and other fitness patterns, HealthifyMe’s coaches and Ria will be able to help clients understand what foods work better for their bodies and create smart nudges and personalised diet plans for them

Other integrations to BIOS include steps, heart rate and sleep data which can flow from Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit and other health devices and apps. HealthifyMe’s Smart Scale calculates body composition metrics — weight, fat percentage, muscle mass etc — and syncs those directly with the HealthifyMe app via Bluetooth.

This data again flows to HealthifyMe coaches and app. The metabolic panel is based on a blood test that does 80+ tests off a single prick and develops insights from blood biochemistry on lipid profile, vitamins deficiency, and liver metabolic health.