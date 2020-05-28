Healthium MedTech launches anti-microbial gloves, TruShield

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Medical devices firm Healthium Medtech on Thursday announced the launch of anti-microbial glove (AMG) TruShield, for healthcare professionals.
Manufactured at Kunigal, Karnataka, these AMGs are made from a patented technology using a quaternary ammonium compound that kills microbes and provides 99.99 per cent protection for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients for up to eight hours. The surgical gloves available today do not provide complete protection as they merely act as a passive barrier, said a company release. Doctors are at particular risk because their work demands close contact with patients who may be harbouring pathogenic microbes.
“Studies have shown that surgical site infections account for 15 per cent of all healthcare associated infection (HAI) and 37 per cent of HAI in surgical patients, putting patients at risk. On the other hand, over 45 per cent surgeons’ gloves get breached mostly on non-dominant hands and only 25 per cent notice the puncture during surgery, bringing an occult risk for HCPs. Enhancing protection from contact transmission for an extended duration is an unmet need today and, to address this, we have launched TruShield anti-microbial gloves. It is non-leaching and offers 99.99 per cent microbicidal protection lasting up to 8 hours,” said Ashok Moharana, Chief Medical Officer at Healthium Medtech.
The AMGs are the third launch for Healthium in the last six months. The company had launched Truglyde SN2355, a suture needles combination specially created for COMOC MG, an innovative surgical technique to manage postpartum haemorrhage, which is one of the largest causes for maternal mortality. Healthium also launched the largest shoulder range of arthroscopic devices in India benefiting arthroscopy surgeons through simplified and functional patented designs.
“We constantly endeavour to simplify for the medical fraternity through innovative precision based medical devices manufactured indigenously across our five facilities in India. Eighty-five per cent of medical devices in India are imported. As an Indian player delivering to global standards with USFDA (510k), CE and ISO approvals and 52 patents in India and the US, we are working relentlessly to reduce the dependence on imported technology and support a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) India. With the launch of TruShield AMG, we would like to further protect the hands that save lives,” said Anish Bafna, Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Healthium.
The Healthium Group is a conglomerate consisting of Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd, one of the largest players in the Indian medical devices market, QNPL, the largest independent manufacturer of surgical suture needles worldwide by volume, and Clinisupplies, a leading player in urology consumables in the UK, the release said.
