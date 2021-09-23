Companies

Healthtech start-up Medikabazaar raises $75 million in Series C

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 23, 2021

Funding led by CREAEGIS, CDC Group and existing investors

B2B healthtech start-up Medikabazaar on Thursday announced that it has raised $75 million in Series C funding round led by CREAEGIS, along with CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution and existing investors.

Existing investors including Belgium-based Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), HealthQuad Advisors Private Limited, Japan-based Rebright Partners, Continental Europe-based Kois Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based start-up claimed that the investment is the highest ever funding in the B2B Health-tech space. The fresh capital will be used to strengthen Medikabazaar’s digital capabilities, deepen the supply ecosystem & technology driven distribution channels, and bolster capacity to provide a wider range of leading-edge quality medical supplies across diverse geographical regions.

Medikabazaar also plans to augment its international operations especially across MENA and South East Asia markets.

The investment will enable Medikabazaar to further streamline the entire medical supply chain in India, resulting in improved availability of a wide assortment of medical supplies, transparent pricing and ensure lower procurement costs for small healthcare providers serving local communities. Currently, about 50 per cent of Medikabazaar’s sales are to smaller hospitals and nursing homes, and around 60 per cent of its customers live outside large metro cities. It uses data driven AI and ML based platform, which has been able to address the market gap and enhance the demand prediction capabilities of the healthcare ecosystem.

Published on September 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like