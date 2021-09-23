Healthtech start-up Medikabazaar raises $75 million in Series C

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
B2B healthtech start-up Medikabazaar on Thursday announced that it has raised $75 million in Series C funding round led by CREAEGIS, along with CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution and existing investors.
Existing investors including Belgium-based Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), HealthQuad Advisors Private Limited, Japan-based Rebright Partners, Continental Europe-based Kois Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group also participated in the round.
The Mumbai-based start-up claimed that the investment is the highest ever funding in the B2B Health-tech space. The fresh capital will be used to strengthen Medikabazaar’s digital capabilities, deepen the supply ecosystem & technology driven distribution channels, and bolster capacity to provide a wider range of leading-edge quality medical supplies across diverse geographical regions.
Medikabazaar also plans to augment its international operations especially across MENA and South East Asia markets.
The investment will enable Medikabazaar to further streamline the entire medical supply chain in India, resulting in improved availability of a wide assortment of medical supplies, transparent pricing and ensure lower procurement costs for small healthcare providers serving local communities. Currently, about 50 per cent of Medikabazaar’s sales are to smaller hospitals and nursing homes, and around 60 per cent of its customers live outside large metro cities. It uses data driven AI and ML based platform, which has been able to address the market gap and enhance the demand prediction capabilities of the healthcare ecosystem.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...