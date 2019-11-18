HeidelbergCement mulls acquisitions, brand push

Dell XPS 13 7390 review: A sign of success on your desk
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
HeidelbergCement Group on Monday announced that it is looking for acquisitions, taking up some brownfield expansions and giving a stronger push for ‘Zuari’ brand in the South.
The Group, which comprises two cement companies — BSE-listed HeidelbergCement India which has a capacity of 5.4 million tonnes and primarily operates in Central India, and the unlisted Zuari Cement, which has a total capacity of 7.2 million tonnes — is scouting for acquisitions, particularly outside South India.
“We are a growing company and we will look for companies having a capacity of over 5 million tonnes. Since South demand is sluggish now and we have enough headroom in our existing capacity, we may look at other regions,” J N Cooper, Managing Director of HeidelbergCement India and Zuari Cement, said here.
When compared with a Greenfield expansion, acquisitions may not be cheaper. He said that setting up a new project takes a long time due to delay in clearances from the government despite talks of ease of doing business and support to industry. “We will run out of time and hence we look for acquisition route,” he said.
Cooper added that the Heidelberg Group had the bandwidth to turn the companies around like it did in the case of Mysore Cements, which has now become a dividend-paying company.
As HeidelbergCement India’s capacity utilisation is about 94 per cent, it is taking up de-bottlenecking to increase the grinding capacity at an investment of ₹50 crore.
Zuari’s capacity utilisation is 60-65 per cent due to subdued demand in the South and the company intends to increase to 70-75 per cent next year, supported by new promotional campaigns and other initiatives. “We want to take the Zuari brand in the region to next level,” he said.
Zuari is putting up a waste heat recovery power plant at its Yerraguntla factory (Andhra Pradesh) at an investment of about ₹200 crore. The project, which is expected to be completed by next year, will meet about 40 per cent of the unit’s power requirements.
Cooper said that Heidelberg’s proposed ₹4,000-crore project for setting up a 3-million-tonne factory in Gujarat was awaiting government approval. Zuari also planned to invest ₹1,600 crore in its Sitapuram unit (in Andhra Pradesh) to add three million tonnes capacity. But the company may take a decision by the end of 2020.
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...