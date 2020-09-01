Hemant Khatri takes over as CMD of Hindustan Shipyard

Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd) assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of state-owned defence shipbuilder, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, on Tuesday.

Khatri was until recently the Director (Strategic Projects) in Hindustan Shipyard and was in-charge of the normal refit of INS Sindhuvir (EKM class submarine) that was successfully completed ahead of contractual timelines.

He also spearheaded the refit of INS Astradharani, which was also completed ahead of schedule.

Prior to taking over as Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, he was also Project Director of fleet solid support (FSS) programme and concluded an important contract for collaboration with a foreign yard earlier this year.

Khatri comes with experience of overseeing the construction of two naval fleet tankers – INS Deepak and INS Shakti – in Italy, which were also completed on time, a company statement said.