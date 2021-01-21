Hero MotoCorp achieves 100-million production landmark

Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has surpassed the milestone of 100 million units in cumulative production.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

“This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgement of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations,” Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Hero MotoCorp’s achievement is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in just seven years.

“Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices,” Munjal said.

It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company, he said.

“We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, we will be launching new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions,” Munjal added.