Hero MotoCorp achieves 100-million production landmark

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has surpassed the milestone of 100 million units in cumulative production.
The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar (Uttarakhand).
This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.
Also read: Hero MotoCorp to increase prices up to ₹1,500 from January
“This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgement of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations,” Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.
Hero MotoCorp’s achievement is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in just seven years.
“Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices,” Munjal said.
It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company, he said.
“We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, we will be launching new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions,” Munjal added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...