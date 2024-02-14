Hero MotoCorp Ltd. announced the pricing and opened bookings for its flagship motorcycle -- the Mavrick 440 -- starting today. The motorcycle will be available in three variants - Base, Mid, and Top, priced at ₹199,000, ₹214,000, and ₹224,000 respectively with deliveries scheduled to begin in April.

The company reported, the Mavrick 440, in the upper premium segment features a 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine, 6-speed transmission with slip-and-assist clutch, and advanced telematics features. The company further said through a press release, the motorcycle is designed for comfort with an upright riding position, spacious seat, and wide handlebars. It also comes with a high-performance brake system and advanced safety features.

The Mavrick 440 is aimed at motorcycle enthusiasts looking for a stylish ride. It offers interactive telematics features like the digital speedometer with negative display in terms of readability, menu navigation and operating concept. It offers smartphone features like phone battery status, missed call Alert, bluetooth message alert, etc.

Hero MotoCorp is introducing an offer called the ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ for customers who book the Mavrick 440 before March 15th. This offer includes a customised Mavrick kit of accessories and merchandise valued at ₹10,000.

“Our premium journey continues full throttle with the bookings now open for the customers who have been eagerly awaiting the Mavrick 440. Coming close on the heels of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Karizma XMR, the Mavrick 440 - a unique proposition of a Muscular & Youthful Modern Roadster - will now build on this momentum of our journey to win in premium,” said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp.

However, the shares were down by 0.27 per cent to ₹4730.85 on the BSE.