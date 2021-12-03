Hero MotoCorp expands operations in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Hero MotoCorp, along with Gilera Motors Argentina, has expanded operations and inaugurated a flagship dealership in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company had recently announced the revitalisation of its presence in Argentina by partnering with Gilera Motors, one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle sector in Argentina.
Gilera Motors Argentina will make new investments to rapidly expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp’s products. According to the press note, this is expected to generate 500 jobs in the region. In order to adapt to the latest technology that will be incorporated in Hero Motor's products, Gilera Motors Argentina has also expanded its plant in Carlos Spegazzini Province of Buenos Aires to completely renovate its infrastructure.
Sanjay Bhan, Head - Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are happy to rapidly expand our operations in Argentina. We have already made significant progress since announcing our new association with Gilera Motors Argentina in October. We have already inaugurated a flagship store and are focused on scaling-up sales and service across the country. With our soon-to-be-launched range of globally acclaimed products, we are confident of exciting the market and appealing to the customers.”
