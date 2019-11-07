Hero MotoCorp launching first BS-6 product today

For the first time, Hero MotoCorp is going to launch its latest product through digital medium today.

The company is launching the Splendor 'iSmart' motorcycle with BS-6 engine at 1PM on November 7, the first product to meet the new norms that will kick off from April 2020. The price of the new avataar of Splendor is expected to start at Rs.55,000 (ex-showroom). Currently, the BS4 version of the commuter bike is priced between Rs.52,000 and 55,200 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The smartest motorcycle of India just got smarter. Catch the details at 1 p.m. today! #TomorrowCantWait pic.twitter.com/mS1lTElPNp — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) November 7, 2019

The digital launch will be conducted via company's pages in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All the specifications of the product will be showcased there along with the pricing at the end.

Hero MotoCorp is the only company to launch something digitally in the recent past. Hyundai Motor India also launched its new Elantra premium sedan through its YouTube channel on October 3.

The various economic factor including the higher prices of BS-6 raw materials, the companies are saving costs on physical launches and conducting digital launches for their new product launches, said analysts tracking the industry.

A physical launch of a product otherwise costs at least Rs.1-2 crore in a single day. Therefore, companies are now looking at alternative medium to launch these vehicles and since online medium is picking up, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are trying their hands on the social media platforms, the analysts said.

And, with the preparation going on for the BS-6 norms, OEMs are now looking at utilising the spends more on the newer engines than such launch events.

That is why the company has also decided not to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo in February. "At a time such as this, it is prudent for us to prioritise our resources towards meeting business objectives for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders...participation in the Expo would require months of preparation and allocation of massive resources - both in terms of financial spends and manpower. In keeping with the prioritised objectives, the company has decided after much deliberation, to skip the upcoming Auto Expo," The company said in a statement recently.

It had further added that "The domestic two-wheeler industry has been passing through a time of volatility, with market demand still continuing to be sluggish. Notwithstanding these challenges, Hero MotoCorp - and indeed the entire industry - is gearing up for the migration to the new emission norms ahead of the mandatory deadline of April 1, 2020."

Hero MotoCorp's second quarter result was also not up to the mark and had reported a decline of 10 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit to ₹875 crore for the quarter ended September 30, as compared with ₹976 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter also declined by 17 per cent YoY and stood at ₹7,571 crore as against ₹9,091 crore second quarter last year.

"However, the company believed a transition phase starting with the launch of BS6 products starting today and other products over the next few months, " Sanjay Bhan, Head - Sales, Aftersales and Parts, Hero MotoCorp, had said recently.

"In the last quarter also, the company aggressively pursued the entry segment customers through various innovative financing options, both in terms of affordability and convenience," he added.

Meanwhile, rival Honda Motocycle & Scooter India will also launch its first BS-6 engine in the new Activa, on November 14.