Hero MotoCorp opens exclusive showroom in UAE

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Expanding its footprint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hero MotorCorp on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at the new exclusive showroom located in the Al Gazal Mall, in Dubai.
The showroom displays the range of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters, while the workshop with two service bays provides the after-sales service experience and spare parts to customers, the company said in a statement.
“The Gulf region is a strategically important part of our aggressive global expansion plans. Our aim is to bring world-class products and services to customers here and excite the market. We are focusing on providing extensive after-sales support to our customers and keep expanding in this market,” Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said.
As part of the occasion, 100 motorcycles were also handed over to SS Delivery Services LLC, the preferred partner for prominent food delivery aggregators in the region.
Having forayed into the region in 2018, Hero MotoCorp - along with its Afriventures FZE - its exclusive distributor in this market, is aiming to further expand its operations in the Gulf countries.
The company caters to its customers in this region through a network of over 10 touch points including six dealerships and service centers and four spare part outlets across five countries in the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Hero MotoCorp’s product range includes motorcycles from the entry to premium levels, including the Ignitor 125, Hunk 150, ECO 150 cargo and ECO 150. The company also plans to launch other products such as the Xpulse 200, Hunk 160R motorcycles and a range of scooters in the near future, it added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...