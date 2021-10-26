Hero MotoCorp opens exclusive showroom in UAE

Expanding its footprint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hero MotorCorp on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at the new exclusive showroom located in the Al Gazal Mall, in Dubai.

The showroom displays the range of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters, while the workshop with two service bays provides the after-sales service experience and spare parts to customers, the company said in a statement.

“The Gulf region is a strategically important part of our aggressive global expansion plans. Our aim is to bring world-class products and services to customers here and excite the market. We are focusing on providing extensive after-sales support to our customers and keep expanding in this market,” Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said.

As part of the occasion, 100 motorcycles were also handed over to SS Delivery Services LLC, the preferred partner for prominent food delivery aggregators in the region.

Having forayed into the region in 2018, Hero MotoCorp - along with its Afriventures FZE - its exclusive distributor in this market, is aiming to further expand its operations in the Gulf countries.

The company caters to its customers in this region through a network of over 10 touch points including six dealerships and service centers and four spare part outlets across five countries in the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hero MotoCorp’s product range includes motorcycles from the entry to premium levels, including the Ignitor 125, Hunk 150, ECO 150 cargo and ECO 150. The company also plans to launch other products such as the Xpulse 200, Hunk 160R motorcycles and a range of scooters in the near future, it added.