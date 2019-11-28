Companies

Hero MotoCorp sets up interim council to oversee sales division

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

This is because the senior official quit from the post

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has set up an interim council that will oversee the sales and after-sales (SAS) function of the firm after Sanjay Bhan quit as head of the division, industry sources said.

After a 30-year stint with the company, Bhan resigned as head of sales of Hero MotoCorp to pursue opportunities outside of the firm.

The interim council, comprising three key members of the leadership team at Hero MotoCorp, will be operational from December 13 to guide the SAS team to upgrade company’s entire inventory to BS-VI before the deadline of March 31, 2020, sources said.

Hero MotoCorp has also scaled up production of BS-VI units, while discontinuing around 50 trims of BS-IV products, they added.

The company has recently launched BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart, the first BS-VI motorcycle to be introduced in the country.

