Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles, the California (US)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains, on Monday said they have signed agreements to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles.

In September 2022, the Board of Hero MotoCorp had approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Significant milestone

“Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets,” Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp, the companies said.

“Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers,” Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles, said.