Hero MotoCorp to hike motorcycle, scooter prices by up to ₹3,000 from next month

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market".

The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices".

Hero MotoCorp sells a range of models, ranging from entry-level HF100 with prices starting at ₹51,450, while Xpulse 200 4V tagged at ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).