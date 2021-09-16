Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of two-wheelers by up to ₹3,000

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will raise prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹3,000, with effect from September 20.

“The price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices. The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to ₹3,000. The exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market,” the company said in a statement.

With several positive indicators, the company remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season, it added.

This is the third price hike this financial year by the company. It had revised prices across all its scooters and motorcycles by up to ₹3,000 in July, due to rising commodity prices.

Before that, it had increased the ex-showroom prices of two-wheelers by up to ₹2,500.