Hero MotoCorp sells more than 14-lakh units in festive season

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said its retail sales during the just concluded festival season stood at over 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters.

Despite the severe disruptions on account of Covid-19 this year, the retail offtake during the 32-day festival period — between the first day of Navratri and the day after Bhai Dooj – was 98 per cent of the festival season volumes sold by the company in 2019, and 103 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.

This has enabled Hero MotoCorp to reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest ever post-festival inventory, the company said in a statement.

The company’s festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its popular models across segments, including the 100cc Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor, and the Xtreme 160R and XPulse range in the premium segment, it said.

The season also witnessed strong customer preference for Destini and Pleasure scooters, resulting in high double-digit growth for the two models, it added.

Since the resumption of plant operations and retail sales in early May, Hero MotoCorp’s market share has also grown; it rose over 500 bps in October, it said.