HFCL Ltd (HFCL), a telecommunication solution provider enterprise, on Friday said that its subsidiary Raddef Private Ltd has designed a range of surveillance radars to meet diverse operational needs of the armed forces.

These radars from Raddef, 90 per cent owned subsidiary of the HFCL, employ Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology offering numerous advantages over other radar technologies, including high accuracy, low power consumption, and resistance to interference, the HFCL said in a statement.

The company claimed that apart from the application of ground surveillance for border and parametric security, the FMCW radars offer a wide range of applications, ranging from weather radar to navigation systems. Their unique capability to simultaneously measure distance and velocity positions them as essential technology for various modern applications, HFCL said about the portable radars that can be deployed in hostile terrains as well.

The company said it is also actively engaged in the development of a state-of-the-art Drone Detection Radar, poised to be an important component of modern drone detection systems. HFCL’s ongoing research and development initiatives at Raddef extends to a diverse range of radar technologies. These include Doppler Weather Radars, Threat Emulators, LTE-based Passive Radars, Fog and Foliage Penetration Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Avalanche Detection Radars, Altimeters, and more.

