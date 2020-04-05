HG Infra commits ₹2.5 crore to fight Covid

HG Infra Engineering Ltd (HGIEL), along with its employees, have committed ₹2.5 crore in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company has contributed ₹1.5 crore to the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund and the management and employees also committed a minimum of one day's salary as contribution to the PM-CARES Fund. It is estimated that around ₹50 lakh will be provided by the promoters, management and employees to the PM-CARES Fund. The employees’ contribution is voluntary, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In addition, the company has set aside ₹50 lakh to help and support corona warriors and needy sections of society by distribution of food and meals, gloves, masks and hand sanitisers among others.

“HG Infra remains committed to support India’s response to the Covid-19 challenge and will continue to build up its support till the challenge is overcome,” Harendra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of HG Infra Engineering, said.