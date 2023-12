HG Infra Engineering has bagged a contract for the transportation of Pond Ash from NTPC Ramagundam to NHAI road construction projects.

The contract valid for one year and extendable by another six months, and is valued at ₹36.20 crore.

HG Infra stock closed at ₹844 on the NSE on Monday, down by 2.13 per cent; while NTPC stock traded at ₹274.90 on the NSE, up by 2.21 per cent.