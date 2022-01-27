Hindustan Zinc chief to head International Zinc Association

The International Zinc Association (IZA) has elected Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc as its new Chairman. Incidentally, Misra is the first Indian as well as Asian to hold a position of acting chairman of the IZA.

Hindustan Zinc is India’s largest and the world’s second largest zinc-lead miner.

Misra said the association has an exceptional team of professionals and he looks forward to working together to grow global demand for zinc besides promoting its essentiality to human health, crop nutrition, sustainable development and modern life.

The IZA is a non-profit organisation that represents the global zinc industry. Its mission is to advance zinc products and markets via research, development, technology transfer, and communication of the unique attributes that make zinc sustainable and essential component for life.

IZA members produce 60 per cent of global zinc and 80 per cent in the Western Hemisphere.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company accounts for 78 per cent market share in India.