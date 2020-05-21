Companies

Hindustan Zinc net dips; to pay dividend of ₹16.50 a share

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 21, 2020 Published on May 21, 2020

Hindustan Zinc reported that its net profit was down 33 per cent in March quarter to ₹1,339 crore from ₹ 2,012 crore due to sharp fall in realisation.

Despite lacklustre performance, the company has announced a dividend of ₹16.50 a share leading to a outflow of ₹6,972 crore.

Revenue was down 20 per cent at ₹4,321 crore (₹5,384 crore). Realisation from zinc sales was down 21 per cent at ₹2,920 crore (₹3,689 crore) while that of lead and silver 14 per cent and 19 per cent at ₹692 crore (₹809 crore) and ₹601 crore (₹745 crore), respectively.

