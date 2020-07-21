Companies

Hindustan Zinc’s board approves appointment of Arun Misra as CEO

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its board has approved appointment of Arun Misra as company’s CEO, effective August 1.

In a filing to the BSE, Hindustan Zinc said, “As the current tenure of Sunil Duggal CEO and WTD (Whole Time Director) is expiring on July 31, 2020, board has approved the appointment of Arun Misra (currently Dy CEO) as CEO and WTD to be effective from August 1, 2020.”

The company further said that the second tenure of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun L Todarwal as independent directors is expiring on July 31.

Accordingly, the board approved appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as additional directors designated as independent directors on the board to be effective from August 1.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading integrated producer of zinc-lead in the world. The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

