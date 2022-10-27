Fountain, a hiring platform, has announced raising $100 million in Series C and has plans to foray into the Indian market. The round was led by B Capital Group, joined by SoftBank, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, DCM, Origin Ventures, Commerce Ventures, SemperVirens Venture Capital, Uncork Capital, among others.

“We are excited to serve the Indian market in the high-volume hiring space. Hiring is a global challenge not only for businesses, but for applicants as well, and Fountain is determined to address it from both angles. Finding a job should be easy for anyone, and with this additional funding, Fountain can continue to positively impact the global workforce from end to end,” said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain.

Hiring in India

According to the company, the raised fund will be invested towards its global expansion and will also enable companies to find and hire people in India. Fountain plans to invest a significant amount of its capital into high-volume hiring in India, including the development of an AI/NLP-enabled chatbot, messaging, and automation-related products said the company.

Applying for jobs via phones

“We at Fountain are determined to support the Indian market for blue and gray-collar work. We will cater to leading companies and meet their needs of high volume hiring by not only enabling the enterprises to locate the right individuals for seamless recruiting but also helping candidates apply from their phones at any time and from any location,” said OmPrakash Muppirala, VP of Engineering and Head of Fountain India.

The hiring platform is currently in the process of setting up a remote-first Center of Excellence (CoE) based in India, with functions such as R&D, support and operations, sales, and marketing, said the company. The CoE will support Fountain’s efforts across the country and make it more feasible to scale in real time.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit